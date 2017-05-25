Three drug peddlers held in Kashmir

Three “notorious” drug peddlers were on Thursday arrested along with a large quantity of brown sugar, heroine and charas worth lakhs of rupees in the international market in two separate operations in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, police said. Javaid Ahmad Khoja, a resident of Dardpora, was arrested on a specific information from his village in Kralpora area.

One kilogram each of brown sugar and heroine was recovered from his possession, a police spokesman said.

Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Jahangir Ahmad Malla, both residents of Arampora village, were arrested from Bramri area of the district, the spokesman said, adding a large quantity of charas was recovered from them.

Two separate cases were registered against the arrested peddlers and some more arrests and recovery of narcotic substance was expected at their disclosure, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now