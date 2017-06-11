Three die as bus rams into trailer after driver dozes off on Delhi-Jaipur highway

The accident took place in the early hours on Sunday on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway near Kotputli town. (Image for representational purposes. ANI) The accident took place in the early hours on Sunday on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway near Kotputli town. (Image for representational purposes. ANI)

Three persons lost their life and 18 others were injured as the driver of a private bus, in which they were travelling, dozed off and the vehicle rammed into a tractor trailer, the police said. The bus driver died on the spot. The two others who died were residents of Delhi.

The accident took place in the early hours on Sunday on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway near Kotputli town, a police official said. The driver Johny, (45), and a woman passenger Rani Verma, (52), died on the spot while Radheshyam (45), died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, SHO, Kotputli, Ravindra Pratap said.

The 18 injured passengers were undergoing treatment while the bodies of the three deceased have been handed over to their families, he said.

The accident took place as the bus driver dozed off behind the steering wheel, according to the police. Though the bus driver died in accident, the police have booked him under IPC sections dealing with rash driving, the police official said.

