Three die after boat capsizes in Ganga

Representational Image (Source: AP/File) Representational Image (Source: AP/File)

Three persons travelling in a boat died while one is missing after it capsized in Ganga river in Simultala area in Malda, officials said on Thursday. According to block development officer (BDO) Dulal Chandra Sarkar, the boat was carrying 12 persons. While eight of them managed to swam to safety, four went missing after the boat capsized on Wednesday.

The bodies of three – Rubel, Asraf Ali, Tahidur – were recovered on Thursday but one person is still missing. Rescue

operations are underway, Sarkar said. All of them are residents of Jiarattola village, Lakkhipur gram panchayat, the BDO said. The deceased were daily wage labourers who were returning home from Gobindarampur, the officer added.

