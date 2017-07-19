Three-day RSS meet begins in Jammu

Over 200 delegates are attending the annual meeting (File Photo) Over 200 delegates are attending the annual meeting (File Photo)

A three-day Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meeting began in Jammu on Tuesday. Prant (state-level) pracharaks were expected to discuss Sangh Shiksha Varg and targets for attendance and Guru Dakshina programmes across the country during the meeting. The discussions will continue until Thursday when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will conclude the meeting. Over 200 delegates are attending the annual meeting. They will make their presentations one by one. Sangh Skhiksha Varg were held at over 50 places.

Sources said that compiled details of the number of Sangh Shiksha Varg trainees will come in on Thursday when reports from all the states are compiled. Sources said that in the state reports, the general trend is that the number of trainees has increased in comparison to last year. RSS shakhas are held at 57,233 places, according to a report released in March 2017 during Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Coimbatore. Tour programmes of national office-bearers of the RSS will be finalised during the meeting until March 2018. On the first day of the meeting, homage was paid to the Amarnath Yatris who were killed in a recent attack in Kashmir. The meeting is being held in Jammu for the first time.

