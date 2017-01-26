Three-day Hyderabad Lit Fest begins from Friday

Celebrating creativity in all its forms, the seventh edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival-HLF 2017 – will open at Hyderabad on Friday. (Representational Image) Celebrating creativity in all its forms, the seventh edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival-HLF 2017 – will open at Hyderabad on Friday. (Representational Image)

Celebrating creativity in all its forms, the seventh edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival-HLF 2017 – will open at Hyderabad on Friday. The three-day festival is being organised by Hyderabad Literary Trust at Hyderabad Public School in association with the Telangana government with the support of several academic, literary, cultural organisations and publishing houses, according to HLF website.

Ambassador of the Republic of Philippines Ma Teresita C Daza will be the guest of honour while poet Ashok Vajpeyi will be chief guest and State IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who is also the chairman of HLF Organising Committee, will preside over the inaugural session on Friday. Philippines is the ‘Guest Nation’ at HLF 2017 and will showcase its literature, art and culture.

Started in 2010, HLF is a multi-disciplinary, multi-lingual event that draws over a hundred writers, artistes, academics, scholars, publishers from India and abroad each year and represents the rich and cosmopolitan ethos of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as the vibrant culture of the modern Cyberabad, the website said.

The programmes will include talks, conversations, panel discussions, readings, workshops, exhibitions, book launches, cultural programme, events for college students and school children.

HLF pays special attention to one Indian language at each edition and Tamil is the language in focus at HLF 2017.

Other highlights at the HLF 2017 include: homage to Mahasweta Devi (1926-2016), Chandralekha (1928-2006), M S Subbulakshmi (1916-2004); stage talks, cultural events, workshops, exhibitions, school children’s book fair, the website said.