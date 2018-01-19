Three Dalit men killed: Prosecution seeks death for 6 convicts

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

THE PROSECUTION on Thursday sought death penalty for all six men convicted of the murder of three Dalit men over an inter-caste relationship. Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam submitted to the court that the accused were guilty of a “violent, casteist attack” on three “defenceless” victims and deserved nothing less than the most severe punishment for the offence.

Sachin Gharu (22), Sandeep Thanvar (26) and Rahul Kandare (20) were murdered by six men in Sonai in Ahmednagar in January 2013. A special court in Nashik on Monday had found six men — Popat, Ramesh, Prakash and Ganesh Darandale, Sandip Kurhe and Ashok Navghire — guilty of offences including murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The six include family members of the girl with whom Gharu was in a relationship.

“The accused had hatched a conspiracy much in advance to kill the three victims. They called one of them on the pretext of cleaning a tank and then brutally killed not only Gharu but his two friends as well. Not only were the men murdered, Gharu’s limbs were chopped and severe head injury was caused to Kandare. Their bodies were thrown in a borewell while Thanvar was drowned in a septic tank. This showed the brutality of the accused in committing the murder,” Nikam said.

He further said the reason for the violence was “caste” and by punishing the accused, a message needed to be given to the society that casteism should be abolished in the society.

“The victims were defenceless, young and were killed without any provocation,” he said. He added that the accused after committing the offence also tried to mislead the police by claiming that a body was spotted in the septic tank. The defence advocates submitted that since there was no direct evidence in the case and the accused were found guilty based on circumstantial evidence, death penalty cannot be granted to them.

Among the convicted men, Navghire claimed mercy stating that he was not present at the spot and was not aware of the intentions of his co-accused.

“According to the prosecution’s case, my client (Navghire) had called Thanvar asking him to come to clean the septic tank. He was not present at the spot and was not aware about what the intentions of the accused were or what conspired later,” said advocate Avinash Bhide. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on January 20.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App