Three dacoits killed in Aligarh encounter, says police

Aligarh Police claimed to have killed three dacoits in an encounter in the district early Saturday morning. Two constables suffered injuries in cross-firing, the police said. The incident took place in the thickets of Sikri village, under Dandon police station area, according to the police. The police claimed that the gang was involved in dacoity recently at a house in adjoining Kasganj district, where three members of a family were beaten to death. Two other such attacks had taken place in the same district over the last two months in which one person was killed and 11 people were injured, they said.

The three killed in Saturday’s encounter were identified as Ehsaan, alias Zeshaan (24) of Sambhal district; Sohail, alias Waseem (25), and Adil Alias Abdul Rahman (23) of Shamli district, originally from Rajasthan. The police claimed that Aditya and Waseem carried a reward of Rs 25,000 for their arrests and investigation had found out that they were involved in three incidents of dacoity in Kasganj district over the last two months.

Circle Officer of Atrauli, Suresh Kumar, said, “The dacoits killed were members of a criminal tribe identified as ‘Chaimar’, which has been active in crimes in Uttrakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.” Station House Officer, Dandon, Ajay Singh said that the police control room received a call from a local resident around 11 pm on Friday about a gang of dacoits in the thickets of Sikri village. Singh said he led a police team to the village, and as the gang members saw the police they allegedly opened fire. He said three criminals received gunshot injuries in retaliatory fire by the police and the other members of the gang escaped.

The three were taken to hospital, where one person was declared dead on arrival, and the other two died during treatment within the next hour, the SHO claimed. He claimed that three countrymade pistols, cartridges, rope and iron rods were recovered from the spot. Circle Officer Kumar said that constables Manoj Kumar and Vinod Kumar suffered a bullet injury each on their shoulder and hand, respectively. They are undergoing treatment at hospital and their condition is stable, he said.

Aligarh SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni said that the injured criminals were alive when they were taken to the primary health centre. “On their way to the hospital, the three informed the police team about their identity and the address. They also said that their associates and the relatives are staying in Aligarh. A police team was sent to the place but they had fled by then.” Sahni said that a team has been sent to the addresses of the criminals in Sambhal and Shamli districts for verification. “The criminals have also shared the names of their associates, who escaped from the encounter spot. They have been identified as Bheeka, alias Abdul Kareem, alias Mian, and Shekhu – both from Sambhal district,” the SSP said.

