Three convicts get death penalty in Kopardi rape and murder case

The mother of the victim near the memorial constructed in her daughter’s memory at Kopardi. (Express photo) The mother of the victim near the memorial constructed in her daughter’s memory at Kopardi. (Express photo)

The Ahmednagar district and sessions court on Wednesday gave death sentence to all three convicted in the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl at Kopardi village in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra last year.

The family of the girl, special public prosecutor (SPP) Ujjwal Nikam, some key witnesses and all three convicts were in the packed courtroom when judge Suvarna Kevale pronounced the verdict. The defence lawyers were absent.

The court awarded death penalty to prime accused Jitendra Babulal Shinde alias Pappu (21) under Section 302 (murder), read with Section 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. He was also awarded imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 376 (2) (i)(m) (rape), read with Section 120 (b) of the IPC, and three years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) under IPC Section 354 A (1).

Co-accused Santosh Gorakh Bhaval (29) and Nitin Gopinath Bhailume (28) were awarded death penalty under Section 120 (b) read with 302 and 109 (abetment) of the IPC.

The duo was also handed out life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each, under Section 120, read with sections 376 (2)(i)(m) and 109 of the IPC and three years’ RI under sections 109 and 354 A (1) of the IPC.

Around 6.45 pm on July 13, 2016, when the victim was returning home on a bicycle from her grandfather’s house, according to the police, the trio stopped her, sexually assaulted her and then murdered her.

A case was registered at the Karjat police station following a complaint filed by the girl’s cousin.

The police had first arrested Shinde from Shrigonda in Ahmednagar on July 14. Bhaval was arrested from Karjat and Bhailume from Pune on July 16. The three were was booked under sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police had filed a chargesheet running into around 350 pages against the accused. During the trial, the prosecution examined 31 witnesses and argued there were 24 types of evidence against the three.

The mother of the victim thanked the state government, Ujjwal Nikam and Maratha activists for their support. Breaking down after hearing the sentence, she said, “I am satisfied with the verdict. But I am not happy because my daughter will never come back. I have lost her.”

The accused can challenge the verdict in the high court.

