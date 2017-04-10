Three Christians held for attempting conversion in Madhya Pradesh

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Three Christians were held from a village in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh after a villager complained to the police that they tried to convert him by offering him a cross.

The police were yet to produce Amarsingh, 35, Kishor Barela,30, and Prabhakar Barela, 39, before a court on Monday, hours after their arrest from Sitabedi village, nearly 40 kms from Khandwa, on the charge of telling the villagers that they will be cured of their illnesses if they start believing in Jesus Christ.

SDOP (Harsud) Shashikant Saryam told The Indian Express that the trio belongs to Indian Evangelical Team. He said one Raju Barela gave a written complaint following which arrests were made around 3 pm on Sunday. The police have booked them under the state anti-conversion law. Saryam said a cross and religious literature were seized.

About 40 to 50 villagers were attending the camp. Raju said he attended the camp because he had stomachache and headache. He said when the organizers talked about Jesus Christ he left the camp and approached the police.

