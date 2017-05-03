Three Chhattisgarh farmers felicitated

Chief Minister Raman Singh and agriculture minister Brijmohan Agrawal congratulated the three farmers. (Representational Image) Chief Minister Raman Singh and agriculture minister Brijmohan Agrawal congratulated the three farmers. (Representational Image)

Three farmers from Chhattisgarh were felicitated at the national level for adopting innovative farming techniques.

The farmers–Chaitram Yadav, Dwarikesh Pandey and Shivkumar Chandrawanshi–were honoured for their unique efforts and input in agriculture, during a felicitation ceremony held in Bihar last month, an official of Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) here said on Wednesday.

The event was organised by Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Authority (PPVFRA), New Delhi.

A native of Bilaspur Yadav, who is into horticulture farming, conserved traditional varieties of horticulture crops.

He developed a new variety named ‘anguri’ by grafting the traditional ‘ber’ fruit (Indian plum) through selection technique, the official said.

Pandey, who belongs to Bilaspur, conserved and preserved 15 rare varieties of paddy, while Chandrawanshi of Kawardha in Kabirdham district made a special contribution in conserving at least 42 varieties of local brinjal, he added.

