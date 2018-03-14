Latest news
Three candidates shortlisted for Banaras Hindu University V-C post

Rakesh Bhatnagar, a professor of biotechnology at JNU, scientist Ramakrishna Ramaswamy, also of JNU and Devendra Kumar Gupta, a surgeon at AIIMS, are in the running to become the next head of BHU.

March 14, 2018

The government is learnt to have shortlisted three candidates for the post of vice-chancellor at Banaras Hindu University, including a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and two professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

According to a member of the search-cum-selection committee, who did not wish to be identified, Rakesh Bhatnagar, a professor of biotechnology at JNU, scientist Ramakrishna Ramaswamy, also of JNU and Devendra Kumar Gupta, a surgeon at AIIMS, are in the running to become the next head of BHU.

