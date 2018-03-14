Three candidates shortlisted for Banaras Hindu University V-C post

The government is learnt to have shortlisted three candidates for the post of vice-chancellor at Banaras Hindu University, including a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and two professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

According to a member of the search-cum-selection committee, who did not wish to be identified, Rakesh Bhatnagar, a professor of biotechnology at JNU, scientist Ramakrishna Ramaswamy, also of JNU and Devendra Kumar Gupta, a surgeon at AIIMS, are in the running to become the next head of BHU.

