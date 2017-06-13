Three booked for ‘uploading objectionable picture’ of Adityanath on Facebook

Yogi Adityanath (REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash) Yogi Adityanath (REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash)

Three persons were booked for allegedly uploading objectionable photograph of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook and announcing reward of Rs one crore for anyone who kills him. The accused — Sushil Yadav, Sunil Kumar Yadav and Syed Rehman Ilyas — are yet to be arrested.

Station House Officer (SHO) of City Kotwali police station Surya Kant Dwivedi said, “Complainant of the case advocate Rajpal Singh alleged that Sushil Yadav uploaded an objectionable photograph of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 9 on his Facebook wall. Sunil Kumar Yadav commented on the photograph using derogatory words and also announced a reward of Rs one crore for killing the CM. Syed Rehman liked the comment.”

The FIR has been lodged at City Kotwali police station area in Hathras district on Sunday. The three have been booked under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Information Technology Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App