Three Bhutanese students among four held after clash

Three Bhutanese students of APG university were among four youths arrested by Shimla police in connection with an attack on a fellow student from Arunchal Pradesh on November 26 in the campus clash.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Soumya Sambavisan said one student belonged to Chamba, while three others involved in the clash were from Bhutan. They had allegedly attacked a student named Munna in the campus and left him bleeding. The injured student was later shifted to PGI, Chandigarh to save his life. The police teams visited the campus and later also recorded statement of the injured student.

