Three Bangladeshis without travel papers detained

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Kutch West police detained three Bangladeshi nationals from Bhuj town after they failed to provide their travel documents on Wednesday. Acting on an information about three persons moving suspiciously in Sanjognagar, the SOG picked up Tikakhan Murul (45), Manzoora Khatun Sadar (45) and her nephew Sagor Reza Ul Sadar (18) near Khasra ground in the area at 2.17 pm.

The trio were identified as residents of Aagro Bhullot village in Jessore district of Bangladesh. Police said that while Murul had a Bangladeshi passport and Indian visa for three months, Manzoora and Sagor did not have passports. “We recovered a birth certificate, issued from Naliya in Kutch, from the woman. We suspect it to be forged. The woman has obtained a PAN card and even an Aadhaar number with the help of the birth certificate,” SOG police inspector (PI) Rohitsinh Dodiya said.

Dodiya added that Indian currency notes of Rs10,000 face value, which primarily looked fake, were also recovered from them. “These are of Rs 500 denomination. We have sent these notes for examination to ascertain their veracity. As of now, the trio have been detained. Criminal case will be registered against them if we find sufficient grounds,” the PI said.

Police said that Murul had come to India on May 3 and was working in Mumbai since. “The trio came to Bhuj around a week ago to visit an acquaintance. Manzoora claims that she has been living in India, mostly in Mumbai, for the last eight to 10 years,” said Dodiya.

