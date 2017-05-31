Three Bangladeshi nationals detained in Kutch for not possessing documents

Police said that while one of them had a Bangladeshi passport and Indian visa for three months, two others did not have passports. (Source: Google Maps) Police said that while one of them had a Bangladeshi passport and Indian visa for three months, two others did not have passports. (Source: Google Maps)

Three Bangladeshi nationals were detained on Wednesday by Special Operation Group (SOG) of Kutch West police from Bhuj after they could not provide their travel documents.

Acting on a tip off regarding “suspicious movements” of three persons, SOG officers picked up a man, a woman and a teenager from Sanjognagar area of Bhuj in the afternoon after two of them could not produce their passport and other travelling document. The trio were identified as Manzoora Khatun Sadar (45), her nephew Sagor Reza Ul Sadar (18) and Tikakhan Murul (45). SOG said that all three were residents of Aagro Bhullot village in Jessore district of Bangladesh.

Police said that while Murul had a Bangladeshi passport and Indian visa for three months, Manzoora and Sagor did not have passports. “In fact, we recovered a birth certificate from her. We suspect the birth certificate, which has been issued from Naliya in Kutch is forged. Based on that birth certificate, the woman has obtained a PAN card and even an Addhar number,” SOG police inspector Rohitsinh Dodiya said.

Dodiya said that Indian currency notes of Rs 10,000 face value, which appeared fake, were also recovered from them. “All these notes are of Rs 500 denomination and prima facie look counterfeit. We have sent these notes for examination to ascertain their veracity. As of now, the trio have been detained. Criminal case will be registered against them if we find sufficient grounds,” the PI added.

Police said that Murul had come to India on May 3 and was working in Mumbai ever since. “The trio came to Bhuj around a week ago to inquire about health of an acquaintance. Manzoora claims that she has been living in India, mostly in Mumbai, for the last eight to 10 years,” said Dodiya.

