Three arrested in Alwar lynching case, search on for six more

Three persons were arrested in connection with the death of a Muslim man who was brutally beaten up by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said on Thursday.

“We have arrested three persons in connection with the case under Section 302 (dealing with murder) of the Indian Penal Code while search for six others named in the first information report (FIR) is going on,” a police official told IANS.

“We have identified the three on the basis of a video footage”, he added.

Pehlu Khan, in his fifties, died from his injuries late Monday night in a hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

The incident took place last week on Saturday when as many as 15 persons were allegedly transporting cows illegally.

Khan and others were injured when a mob attacked two of the vans transporting cows, police said. There were six vans.

“We have also registered a case related to cow smuggling against 10 persons,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said both parties are at fault.

“In our state, cow smuggling is an offence,” the minister said. “Police asked the people transporting cows to show legal papers, but they did not show it to them,” he added.

Kataria said “stopping cow smuggling is right but it is not right to take law in own hands”.

