Three arrested, Hizbul Mujahideen module busted: Police

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit by arresting its three suspected members.

The three men hail from Kishtwar district of Jammu region, police said, adding two pistols, two magazines, 20 rounds, four grenades, a wireless set and a packet of explosive substance were recovered from them.

“Police has busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module by arresting its three members in Bemina area of the city this afternoon,” a police spokesman said.

A police party during Naka checking at Bemina Bypass Crossing apprehended three suspects identified as Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Ikhlaq Ahmad Khanday and Tawseeul-Nabi hailing from Kishtwar district, he said.

“During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the trio was working with Jahangeer, an active militant in Kishtwar,” the spokesman said.

Police has registered a case under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act against these militants, the spokesman said. Further investigation is underway.