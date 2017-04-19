Three arrested for making fake licences in UP

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly making fake licences outside the Road Transport Office (RTO) in Akbarpur here, police said.

Police spokesperson of Kanpur Dehat said they received information that a gang of illegal brokers was operating outside the RTO which used to make fake driving licences. Last evening, a police personnel disguised as a driver contacted the gang members for a licence. They asked him to submit a photograph and Rs 400 and within few hours gave him a fake licence which looked like an original.

The three accused were then arrested. They were identified as Ajit, Chandrashekar and Vikas Dwivedi, he added. Police have seized three printers, three laptops, as many CPUs, four fake driving licences, fake documents of 15 vehicles, 2 pen drives and other documents from their possession.

During the interrogation, they accused said they were involved in the business of making fake driving licences and other documents from a long time, the spokesperson added.

