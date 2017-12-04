Three arrested for killing journalist – RSS worker in UP

Mishra, who was shot in the head, was declared brought dead at the district hospital. (File/Photo) Mishra, who was shot in the head, was declared brought dead at the district hospital. (File/Photo)

Police have arrested three people in connection with the killing of RSS worker and journalist Rajesh Mishra in Brahmanpura village at Ghazipur, a senior police official said on Monday. However, gang leader Raju Yadav is still absconding and will be arrested soon, Superintendent of Police Somen Verma said. “A number of police teams were involved to search the killers. Acting on a tip-off, six miscreants were travelling in two motorcycles yesterday, police intensified checking,” the SP said.

“When the police signalled the bikers to stop, they turned away their motorcycle and started firing. However, one motorcycle lost its balance and the bikers fell and were arrested,” he said.

They have been identified as Ajit Yadav and Jhanku Yadav (both residents of Bhabhua district in Bihar) and Sunil Yadav of Chandauli, the SP said.

Those who managed to escape are Raju Yadav, Govardhan Yadav and Pawan Yadav, he said.

“Rajesh Mishra used to publish news against Raju Yadav and his gang members, who were involved in illegal mining. On October 21, Mishra was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants, who also wounded his brother,” Verma said.

The assailants, who came brandishing firearms, shot at Mishra, 40, when he and his brother Amitesh were at their shop in Brahmanpura Chatti area where they sold building material.

Mishra, who was shot in the head, was declared brought dead at the district hospital.

His brother, who was shot in the abdomen, has been referred to a Varanasi hospital for further treatment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App