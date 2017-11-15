Three arrested for Kerala RSS activist Vadakketharakath Anandan’s murder

RSS activist Vadakketharakath Anandan was hacked to death by a three-member gang on Sunday. RSS activist Vadakketharakath Anandan was hacked to death by a three-member gang on Sunday.

THREE PEOPLE were arrested on Tuesday in connection with RSS activist Vadakketharakath Anandan’s murder at Guruvayur in Thrissur district.

Anandan, 28, who was hacked to death by a three-member gang on Sunday, was an accused in the murder of CPI(M) worker Kunnamkorath Fasil, 21, in 2013, allegedly following a dispute over wall-writing. Among the three arrested is Fasil’s brother Fayis. The others, Jithesh and Karthik, are his friends, police said.

A police source said the case has no political angle, and called it the revenge of a youth who lost his brother. “Fayis was determined to avenge his brother’s murder. He had threatened Anandan on several occasions. We are looking into whether anyone else is involved,’’ the source said.

