Three arrested for hacking debit, credit cards

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hacking credit and debit cards issued by Indian as well as foreign banks and transferring the amount to their associates account in the form of Bitcoins, dollars, police said. The three were arrested while they were executing live transactions, they said, adding a laptop and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang of hackers was operating from India as well abroad, Cyber Cell Inspector Harinder Singh, along with his team and an IT expert Rajesh Rana, raided a hotel located at Sector-35 here where the three accused–Ankur Sharma, Rajesh Sharma and Pawan Singh–were allegedly executing live transactions, a police spokesperson said.

“They used to hack the Indian and foreign credit and debit cards. After hacking cards, they used to transfer the amount, using vulnerable sites, to their associates in form of Bitcoins, dollars etc,” the spokesman said.

“Very important data has been procured from these devices, which can lead to some more arrests and can unearth big nexus. Further investigation is under progress,” he added.

A case under the relevant sections of the IT Act and the IPC has been registered against them.

