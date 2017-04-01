Three arrested for cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, cops suspended

Three persons were arrested for allegedly slaughtering two cows and two calves — reportedly stolen — at Lakhanwada village in Bulandshahr’s Arania area.

The remains of the animals were recovered near a railway track on Thursday at Lakhanwada.

Following this, villagers protested demanding the arrest of the culprits. They also attacked the police team, which had gone to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The situation was brought under control when senior police officers, including Bulandshahr SSP Sonia Singh arrived at the village and assured strict action.

Later, three policemen — Arania police station officer Ashok Kumar, Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar and Constable Sunil Kumar — were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Khurja police Circle Officer Chandra Dhar Gaur said: “Abdulla, Anees Haddi and Asif, all residents of Bulandshahr, were arrested for their involvement in the crime. During interrogation, they confessed … They would be produced before the court tomorrow. We are conducting raids to trace their associates.”The recovered remains have been sent for examination, he added.

Hirday Narayan Singh, who replaced Arania SO Ashok Kumar, said: “On Wednesday night, the cattle were stolen from the houses of villagers Rajeev and Ghanshyam. The next morning their carcasses were found near a railway track.”

“Villagers pelted stones on the police team that visited the spot. Two policemen, including Khanpur police Station Officer Rajveer Singh Chauhan, were injured in the attack. A police vehicle was also damaged,” he added.

When contacted, Bulandshahr SSP Sonia Singh said: “The situation is under control and efforts are being made to trace accused…”

“Two separate FIRs have been lodged in connection with yesterday’s incident. The first FIR is related to cow slaughtering while the other deals with the attack on the police tean. Both FIRs have been lodged against unidentified persons,” she added.

