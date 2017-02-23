Three Army men killed, two officers among four injured in J&K attack

3 army personnel were killed and four injured as militants ambushed an army convoy in Shopian district of Kashmir early on Thursday morning. (Source: Google Maps) 3 army personnel were killed and four injured as militants ambushed an army convoy in Shopian district of Kashmir early on Thursday morning. (Source: Google Maps)

THREE ARMY personnel were killed and four injured as militants ambushed an army convoy in Shopian district of Kashmir early on Thursday morning. A woman was also killed in the crossfire. The soldiers who were killed have been identified as Sepoy Vikas Singh, Lance Naik Ghulam Mohammad Rather and Sapper Sreejith. Two officers — Lt Colonel Mukesh Jha and Major Amardeep Singh — are among those injured. The latter is reported to be critical. The Hizbul Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attack. Hizbul spokesperson Burhan-ud-Din told a local news agency that the attack was carried out by a squad of militants who escaped after the attack.

What else is making news:

Shopian Superintendent of Police Tahir Saleem said the 44 Rashtriya Rifles personnel were returning from a cordon-and-search operation at Kungnoo Shopian when they were attacked. According to officials, a joint team of 44 RR and police personnel had gone to the village, following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. “The operation concluded without any arrest or recovery. While returning from Kungnoo, the search party was attacked by unknown militants at Mulu Chitragam, at about 2 am,” he said. Sources said the militants had blocked the road with wooden logs. When the army vehicles slowed down, the militants opened fire, and later escaped under the cover of darkness, said sources.

The SP said a woman identified as Taja, wife of Ghulam Mohammed Mir of Mulu, was hit by a stray bullet inside her house during the crossfire and later succumbed to her injuries. “An army column was fired at by militants at Chitragam in Shopian, in which three soldiers and a civilian were killed. Such incidents have only strengthened our resolve to continue relentless operations against Pakistan-sponsored anti-nationals in the Kashmir Valley,’’ said an Army spokesman. In the past two weeks, nine soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in three attacks in South Kashmir, Hajin and Kralgund Handwara. Meanwhile, villagers alleged that security forces had ransacked their houses and arrested some residents.