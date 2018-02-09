Three Army jawans injured in Pak shelling along LoC in Poonch

On Thursday, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the KG sector of Poonch. (File photo) On Thursday, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the KG sector of Poonch. (File photo)

Three Army jawans were injured in intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said Friday. Defence officials said intermittent firing was underway when reports last came in, reports PTI.

The Pakistan Army continued firing and shelling overnight along the LoC in the Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, the officials said. In the firing and shelling, three jawans suffered minor splinter injuries, they said.

On Thursday, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the KG sector of Poonch.

