  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Three Army jawans injured in Pak shelling along LoC in Poonch

Three Army jawans injured in Pak shelling along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army continued firing and shelling overnight along the LoC in the Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, the officials said.

By: PTI | Jammu | Updated: February 9, 2018 6:56 pm
army jawans, pakistan, loc, poonch, pakistan troops, indian army, line of control, krishnaghati sector, ceasefire violation, kg sector On Thursday, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the KG sector of Poonch. (File photo)
Related News

Three Army jawans were injured in intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said Friday. Defence officials said intermittent firing was underway when reports last came in, reports PTI.

The Pakistan Army continued firing and shelling overnight along the LoC in the Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, the officials said. In the firing and shelling, three jawans suffered minor splinter injuries, they said.

On Thursday, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the KG sector of Poonch.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 09: Latest News