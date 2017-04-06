Three alleged cow vigilantes sent to a day’s police remand

Three men arrested in connection with the death of a Muslim man who was beaten up by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district were sent to a day’s police custody by a court on Thursday.

We had produced the accused including Vipin Yadav (19), Ravindra Yadav (30) of Behror and Kalu Ram (44) of Ratanpura at a local court from which has sent them on a day’s police remand, Alwar SP Rahul Prakash told PTI.

He said that other teams have been sent on a hunt for the other accused.

All the three arrested persons have been booked under IPC section 302 which relates to murder and apart from sections 143, 323, 341,308,427 and 379 which relate to other offences.

The three arrested men were identified from video footage and are among the prime accused in the case, police said.

Last Saturday, Pehlu Khan (55) and four others including his two sons were beaten brutally by villagers over suspicion that they were smuggling cows.

As many as 16 people were illegally transporting 36 bovine animals in six pick up vans.

They were on their way towards Haryana from Jaipur when the vigilantes stopped two of the vehicles in Behror on Jaipur-Delhi national highway.

On Monday, Khan died while undergoing treatment.

