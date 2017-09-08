Only in Express
  • Three acquitted in church desecration case

Three acquitted in church desecration case

According to the prosecution, on a complaint of priest Subhash Chand of Williwarsh Church, a case of rioting, promoting enmity between classes, destroying, damaging a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons was registered against 14 persons including Godara, Singh and Kumar, all residents of village Kaimari on March 13, 2015.

By: PTI | Hisar | Published:September 8, 2017 3:49 pm
Kaimari village church, hisar church, construction of church hisar, Kaimari village construction of church, indian express news The court of Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar yesterday acquitted Anil Godara, President of Azad Nagar Mandal unit of the BJP and two others, Amar Singh and Raj Kumar, due to lack of evidence.
Related News

A court here has acquitted all the three accused in a case of desecrating an under construction church in Kaimari village of Hisar district in March 2015.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar yesterday acquitted Anil Godara, President of Azad Nagar Mandal unit of the BJP and two others, Amar Singh and Raj Kumar, due to lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, on a complaint of priest Subhash Chand of Williwarsh Church, a case of rioting, promoting enmity between classes, destroying, damaging a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons was registered against 14 persons including Godara, Singh and Kumar, all residents of village Kaimari on March 13, 2015.

After investigation, the police had filed the challan in the court against the three.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 08: Latest News