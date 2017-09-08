Three acquitted in church desecration case

The court of Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar yesterday acquitted Anil Godara, President of Azad Nagar Mandal unit of the BJP and two others, Amar Singh and Raj Kumar, due to lack of evidence. The court of Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar yesterday acquitted Anil Godara, President of Azad Nagar Mandal unit of the BJP and two others, Amar Singh and Raj Kumar, due to lack of evidence.

A court here has acquitted all the three accused in a case of desecrating an under construction church in Kaimari village of Hisar district in March 2015.

According to the prosecution, on a complaint of priest Subhash Chand of Williwarsh Church, a case of rioting, promoting enmity between classes, destroying, damaging a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons was registered against 14 persons including Godara, Singh and Kumar, all residents of village Kaimari on March 13, 2015.

After investigation, the police had filed the challan in the court against the three.

