Three accused get judicial remand, Hardeep’s custody extended

THREE OF the five accused of targeted killings in Punjab have been remanded in judicial custody by a Baghapurana court in Moga district on Friday while the police remand of hitman Hardeep Singh alias Shera was extended. The fifth accused, Ramandeep Singh alias ‘Raman Canadian,’ was not produced as his hearing will be held on Saturday.

UK national Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi was sent to Faridkot jail till November 30. However, the Ludhiana police reached the jail with his production warrant in the case of the murder of church pastor Sultan Masih. Later, a Ludhiana court sent Johal to two-day police remand till November 19 when the Ludhiana police told the court that Johal was involved in the conspiracy of Masih’s murder and provided funds for the execution to the shooters.

Johal’s advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur said they had appealed in the Baghapurana court on Friday for an independent medical examination to “check the severity and extent of physical torture in police custody”. The plea, however, was rejected as the court said that medical examination had already been conducted on court orders.

The four accused – Johal, Khalistan Liberation Force commander Harminder Mintoo, gangster Dharmendra Ghuggni and hitman Hardeep Singh – were produced in the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Pushipinder Singh amid heavy security on Friday. The court sent Mintoo, Ghuggni and Johal to judicial remand till November 30. Mintoo has been sent to Patiala Central Jail and Ghuggni to the high-security Nabha jail. Police, though, did not seek an extension of their remands.

Meanwhile, the police demanded a five-day extension of Hardeep’s remand claiming that they want to interrogate him further to know about his accomplices abroad. But the court granted an extension for only a day till November 18. Inspector Jangjit Singh of Baghapurana police station said Mintoo and Ghuggni were taken to their respective jails amid tight security. He added that the Ludhiana police had reached Faridkot jail to take Johal on production warrant for interrogation in the Masih murder case.

Till now, the five accused have been arrested for the killing of RSS leaders Ravindra Gosain and Jagdish Gagneja, Shiv Sena leader Durga Prasad Gupta, church pastor Sultan Masih, Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma among others. In Moga, they were arrested in an illegal weapons case of Baghapurana registered in December 2016.

‘Find a solution to political problem of Sikhs’Dal Khalsa head and advocate Harpal Singh Cheema met Johal and the other three accused in the Baghapurana court on Friday.

Cheema said it was for the first time that the government had admitted these killings were political in nature. He said the arrested persons had no personal enmity with those killed. “The Indian state had crushed the Sikh struggle for independence. The Indian government has always portrayed the political struggle of Sikhs as law and order problem and that has led to the loss of lives on both sides. Till New Delhi finds a political solution to the Punjab conflict, the cycle of violence may not end,” said Cheema.

