Threatening to disrupt summit, Jignesh Mevani, Sagar Rabari held

The Ahmedabad police on Tuesday morning arrested Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and activist Sagar Rabari a day after they had announced to disrupt the Vibrant Gujarat Summit being held in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending the event. A police team knocked the door of Mevani’s home in Meghaninagar and arrested him early morning and brought him to Gujarat University police station. Police said that Mevani, convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch and Rabari, general secretary of Gujarat Khedut Samaj, were arrested for violation of police commissioner’s notification under section 144 of CrPC that prohibits rally or any public meeting of more than four persons.

Joint Commissioner of Police, sector-1, Piyush Patel said that the duo was arrested after an FIR against them was lodged on Monday at Vadaj police station under section 144 of CrPC. He said that Mevani has been kept at Gujarat University police station, away from Vadaj police station, in order to maintain law and order.

Moments before he was arrested, Mevani sent out a WhatsApp message, stating, “I am arrested by Gujarat police for announcing to disrupt the vibrant Gujarat summit, a fraud of the country. Farmer leaders, Patidar leader and Dalits, all arrested. If we want to do peaceful demonstration, there is no scope, if we ask Modi ji, how much jobs you could create through these vibrant Gujarat summit, then there is no answer. If we say why fertile land of farmers is handed over to industries, then they dub us as anti-development. Land is available for business groups and corporate giants, but not for Dalits and tribals, not for landless class…”

The security was stepped up at the university police station, with several barricades placed around the roads leading to the police station.