Nuclear, chemical weapons falling into hands of terrorists could spell disaster: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the threat of nuclear and chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorists could spell disaster for humanity. General Rawat was speaking during an interaction at Raisina Dialogue, currently underway at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

“Terrorists are using systems which are highly technology enabled and transcending international borders. We need to disrupt terrorists and their sponsors. We need to identify nations who are sponsors,” the Army said, adding that there was a need to put some checks and curbs on Internet as well as social media, that terrorist organisations resort to. He said, acknowledging that in a democratic country people would not like it, but they have to take a call on whether they want a safe and secure environment and whether they were willing to accept curbs temporarily so terrorism can be dealt with.

On Kashmir, the Army Chief claimed that the people have realised that what they desired for cannot be achieved. “People of Kashmir in general are getting tired of terrorism. It has not given them what they desired for. You cannot cede away from India. People have realised that. Some have got radicalised… I feel most of them want to join the mainstream,” General Rawat said, adding that the deradicalisation campaign needs to continue. “If that continues, we will soon be able to put an end to terrorism in Kashmir.” Also Read: Pakistan considers proposal for DGMO-level meet: Report

When asked what the Army needs on priority, the Army Chief said the most important for the armed forces was surveillance equipment. General Rawat said the modernisation process for the infantry was long overdue and the on-going modernisation process would help boost the Army’s capabilities to operate in adverse conditions as well as at night. He also said that good assault rifles, ballistic helmets and bullet-proof jackets would help empower the Indian soldier.

