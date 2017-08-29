Thoughts with families, children hit by Mumbai rains: President Ram Nath Kovind

Heavy downpours pummelled Mumbai today, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees and swamping homes in the megapolis and satellite towns. People’s woes were compounded by the high tide that prevented natural drainage of water into the sea. (Express Photo) Heavy downpours pummelled Mumbai today, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees and swamping homes in the megapolis and satellite towns. People’s woes were compounded by the high tide that prevented natural drainage of water into the sea. (Express Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind today said government and public agencies were taking all steps to help people affected by torrential rains in Mumbai and his thoughts were with families, especially children, living in the worst-hit areas. He also appreciated voluntary groups and organisations which are helping people stranded in the flooded areas.

“Thoughts with families, especially children, in Mumbai and western parts of the country hit by heavy downpour. Govt and public agencies taking all steps amid heavy rains. Glad to note voluntary groups and citizens too coming together (sic),” he tweeted.

