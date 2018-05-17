Those without valid proof can update address online: UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey

CEO of UIDAI, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, said on Wednesday that those who do not have an address proof can update their address with UIDAI online through a letter that will be sent to them through Indian Post. CEO of UIDAI, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, said on Wednesday that those who do not have an address proof can update their address with UIDAI online through a letter that will be sent to them through Indian Post.

The Unique Identification Authority of India, the parent body for the unique 12-digit identity for every Indian, will make it easier for people to get Aadhaar or update their address even if they do not have an address proof. CEO of UIDAI, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, said on Wednesday that those who do not have an address proof can update their address with UIDAI online through a letter that will be sent to them through Indian Post.

“If you don’t have a proof of address,” Pandey said, “you can go to the Aadhaar website” and after authenticating the identity, “give the address and its details” of a “bonafide residence”. He said UIDAI “will send a letter with a pin through India Post”, which will allow the person to update the address. This new system will be functional in nearly six weeks.

UIDAI allows 33 documents as proof of residence that can be submitted to get a new unique identification number or to change the registered address. But there are instances when the proof of address is in the name of just one of the family members and other members do not possess any of the documents to prove that they also live in the same house. The new system will help all such people update their address in their Aadhaar details.

Several petitioners have challenged Aadhaar’s validity in the Supreme Court. A five-judge constitution bench reserved its judgment on May 10 after the second-longest hearing in the Supreme Court’s history, Attorney General KK Venugopal had observed.

