Those who sheltered Bhim Army chief under scanner: cops

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar (File Photo) Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar (File Photo)

SAHARANPUR POLICE is set to initiate action against a dozen people with “political links” for allegedly helping and sheltering Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar while he was on the run for over a month. Police claimed those under the scanner were from Delhi and Punjab and had arranged for Chandrashekhar’s stay and vehicles to move from one place to another. Chandrashekhar was arrested from Dalhousie on Thursday.

“An inquiry is on against these people and legal action will be taken if the probe confirms that they had helped Chandrashekhar,” said Meerut Zone ADG Anand Kumar. Chandrashekhar had first moved to Delhi and then to Punjab after police started looking for him. “Chandrashekhar stayed in Hoshiyarpur for a couple of days before moving to Himachal Pradesh through Pathankot… He kept changing his locations and always travelled by road,” said a police officer.

Another officer said they have identified Chandrashekhar’s link in Hoshiyarpur, who made arrangements for him. “A team has left to question him.” Former Congress MLA from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, and party MLA Masood Akhtar, met Chandrashekhar in the district jail on Saturday. “Chandrashekhar was actually helping police and district administration… I will meet the district magistrate tomorrow (Sunday) and request for a CBI probe,” said Masood.

