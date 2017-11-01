Those who helped gain power now out in the cold: Eknath Khadse takes swipe at BJP

Eknath Khadse Eknath Khadse

Former BJP minister Eknath Khadse on Tuesday took a swipe at the functioning of the BJP, saying that those who had helped the party gain power were now out in the cold while leaders such as Narayan Rane, who had abandoned other parties, were now close to power centres.

“In our party the situation now is such that those who spent their lives in the party and helped it attain power are out while those like Narayan Rane who renounced their parties are close to the BJP,” Khadse said during the release of a book on the Emergency.

BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju was present at the event. Khadse said he was deliberately making the statement in front of Jaju.

Khadse claimed that only a handful of people who had witnessed the Emergency were still in the BJP and the status of such people including him was only of observers.

