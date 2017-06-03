Those who eat beef have no human rights: RSS leader

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Sangh Shiksha Varga, Kumar urged Muslims to break their Ramzan fast with milk instead of beef. Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Sangh Shiksha Varga, Kumar urged Muslims to break their Ramzan fast with milk instead of beef.

People who throw stones at the Army, eat beef, smuggle and kill cows, shout antinational slogans in universities and disrespect women have no human rights, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said here on Friday. Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Sangh Shiksha Varga, Kumar urged Muslims to break their Ramzan fast with milk instead of beef. The last Prophet of Islam, he said, called cow meat a disease and cow milk a medicine. “The so-called progressive, antinational people talk about freedom of expression but believe that it should be one-sided. That is why they kill 273 RSS workers with a different opinion than theirs in Kerala,” he said.

Kumar also told RSS volunteers that love holds “sacredness” and “piousness” in India but the West has commercialised it and given rise to rape. “In India, love has been sacred and pious. It has been sung as the tales of Radha-Krishna, Laila-Majnu and Heer-Ranjha, but western culture commercialised love and gave birth to the festival of Valentine’s Day which is now responsible for problems like rape, illegitimate children and violence on women,” he said.

