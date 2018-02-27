Those who don’t say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ are Pakistanis, says BJP MLA

Those who avoid saying ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ do not have the right to be in politics, Singh claimed. (Representational) Those who avoid saying ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ do not have the right to be in politics, Singh claimed. (Representational)

AROUND A month after claiming that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024, the BJP MLA from Bairia in UP, Surendra Singh, has said that those who desist from saying ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ are Pakistanis.

Addressing a rally of farmers in Ballia’s Ratsad on Sunday, Singh said: “Dr Kalam ke iman ko salam kisne kiya? BJP ne kiya… Lekin haan, mai keh raha hun, mai unhe Pakistani zaroor kehta hun jo bhare Vidhan Sabha mein ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ nahi bolte… aise hi logon ko Pakistani kehtaa hun jo mere logon ko goli marte hain… aise logon ko hum Pakistani kehte hai jo ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ bolne se katrate gain. (Who had saluted A P J Abdul Kalam’s faith? BJP did… But yes, I definitely call them Pakistanis who do not say ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ in the Vidhan Sabha… I call them Pakistanis who shoot my people… I call them Pakistanis who desist from saying ‘Bharat mata ki jai’).”

He added: “Is dharti pe paida hone ke baad, iska ann, phal, doodh khane ke baad bhi usko maa ke shreni mein nahi maanta hai, toh uski rashtra bhakti sandigd hai… aise lok vastavik mein nahi rehne chahiye, is desh mein nahi rehne chahiye. Bangladesh aur Pakistan ke prati shradhha rakhne wale log, jo Bharat mata se prem nahi kartein hain, woh Bharat chhor ke chale jayein (Despite taking birth in this land, and enjoying its resources… if somebody does not accord it the status of mother, then his patriotism is questionable… Such people should not stay in this country. Those who love and respect Bangladesh and Pakistan… do not love India, they should leave).”

Those who avoid saying ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ do not have the right to be in politics, Singh claimed.

When contacted, Singh said: “I did not mean to say this about any particular community. Anyone — be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians, who has a problem in saying ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, in my opinion, is Pakistani by nature. There are so many Muslim brothers who are patriotic, like Abdul Kalamji, who the BJP salutes. But those who behave like butchers will be treated in a violent manner.”

“My statement was in response to the UP MLAs and politicians who refuse to say ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and have been demanding that Indian Muslims should not be branded as Pakistanis. Those who don’t obey our Constitution should stay out of Indian politics,” he added.

At the meeting in Ratsad on Sunday, Singh also spoke on illegal mining, advising people “to beat up and abuse police personnel” if they are stopped from taking sand for personal use.

