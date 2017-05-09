Those who can’t preserve history, can’t protect geography: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo) Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the community which has not preserved its own history cannot protect its geography as well. He said this while felicitating the kin of freedom fighters and martyrs at a gathering here on the eve of Shahid Diwas here. The day marks the 1857 War of Independence which began in Meerut as a mutiny of Indian sepoys against their British officers.

Adityanath said the people indulging in eve-teasing will not be spared and there would be no discrimination in terms of the action taken. The chief minister said the government and the administration are doing their work but everyone’s support is needed to establish law and order in the state. Interacting with the farmers, he said they should get the correct price for their produce and said they can sell potatoes and sugarcane wherever they want. If they are getting more money in the market than from the government then they should sell their crops there.

He said one should talk about development, rising above caste and religion. In 2014, Narendra Modi became the prime minister of the country and now he has become a popular leader not just in India but across the world, he added. He said the Uttar Pradesh government also wants to function in the same manner and want to work as per Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. The change should not just be political but social as well, he said.

He said a government survey was released in which there was only one city from the state in the list of cleanest cities. On the other hand, 52 cities have been identified as the dirtiest cities. He said the survey was carried out before the BJP government came into power but the situation needs to change. He said the use of plastic needs to be stopped which will also prevent the drains from getting choked.

He said the policy of appeasement would not work in the state and there would be no discrimination on basis of caste or religion. He said now time has to make India a world power, starting from Uttar Pradesh itself, he said. Adityanath said the entire system should be transformed and added that development needs to be spearheaded which will be initiated from western Uttar Pradesh.

