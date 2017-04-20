Those who call Art of Living irresponsible don’t know us: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on NGT criticism

Following the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) criticism of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s comments claiming bias by the green panel, the spiritual guru on Thursday said that those who say the Art of Living (AOL) is irresponsible don’t know about the organisation. “Those who say the Art of Living is irresponsible simply don’t know us or have gained a sense of humour,” news agency ANI quoted Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as saying.
“The truth is we have caused no damage to the Yamuna. When lies are exposed, it is shocking,” he added.
Earlier on Thursday, the NGT said that AOL founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s allegation of bias in the green panel’s report on the damage caused to the Yamuna riverbed due to a culture festival organised by AOL is ‘shocking’.
The NGT said: “You have no sense of responsibility. Do you think you have the liberty to say whatever you want?”
Earlier this month, the NGT-appointed Committee of Experts held the AOL foundation responsible for destroying the entire Yamuna floodplain and told the green panel that the rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains destroyed by AOL’s ‘World Culture Festival’ will cost Rs. 13.29 crores and take almost 10 years.
In 2016, the NGT allowed AOL to hold a three-day ‘World Culture Festival’ on the floodplains while expressing its helplessness in banning the event, citing “fait accompli.” It had initially imposed a Rs 5 crore interim compensation on AOL for the environmental damage caused by the event.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 20, 2017 at 2:58 pmNGT is behaving like an activist organization and is labeling charges against Art of Living to settle enmity of some of its members with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. This high handedness of NGT needs to be exposed.Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 2:53 pmBring out facts Sri½ so that we can evaluate the truthReply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 2:50 pmaccording to this fake AOL means lavish living, surrounded by women and wine and destroy the environment, who cares !!! let the citizens and they kids pay the price !!!! its all good as long as they have rss/modi support !!! our country are full of such fake baba's ,sadhvi's and yogi's who have suddenly doing and saying what they like, they know they will get a 'clean chit' !!!!Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 2:33 pmwhat a clownReply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 2:32 pm"Do you think you have the liberty to say whatever you want?”" Then what is meant by freedom of expression? How can extensive damage be done by an event which was held only for 2 to 3 days? Was Yamuna plain prestine and perfect before AOL conducted the event?Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 2:28 pmWhoever is responsible for this tragedy should be given the severest punishment-The guilty should be made to clean the mess they have created.Reply
- Load More Comments