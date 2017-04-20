Those who call Art of Living irresponsible don’t know us: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on NGT criticism

Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (File Photo) Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (File Photo)

Following the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) criticism of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s comments claiming bias by the green panel, the spiritual guru on Thursday said that those who say the Art of Living (AOL) is irresponsible don’t know about the organisation. “Those who say the Art of Living is irresponsible simply don’t know us or have gained a sense of humour,” news agency ANI quoted Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as saying.

“The truth is we have caused no damage to the Yamuna. When lies are exposed, it is shocking,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the NGT said that AOL founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s allegation of bias in the green panel’s report on the damage caused to the Yamuna riverbed due to a culture festival organised by AOL is ‘shocking’.

The NGT said: “You have no sense of responsibility. Do you think you have the liberty to say whatever you want?”

Earlier this month, the NGT-appointed Committee of Experts held the AOL foundation responsible for destroying the entire Yamuna floodplain and told the green panel that the rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains destroyed by AOL’s ‘World Culture Festival’ will cost Rs. 13.29 crores and take almost 10 years.

In 2016, the NGT allowed AOL to hold a three-day ‘World Culture Festival’ on the floodplains while expressing its helplessness in banning the event, citing “fait accompli.” It had initially imposed a Rs 5 crore interim compensation on AOL for the environmental damage caused by the event.

