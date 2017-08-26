Those trying to evict Sasikala will be taught lesson: Dinakaran

The support for Dinakaran is steadily rising with another AIADMK MLA jumping on board. (File) The support for Dinakaran is steadily rising with another AIADMK MLA jumping on board. (File)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) leader T.T.V. Dinakaran on Saturday said that all those MLAs supporting him will teach a lesson to those who want to evict party’s General Secretary V.K. Sasikala.

“They (EPS-OPS faction) cannot buy the MLAs. The MLAs with me want to teach a lesson to those who want to evict General Secretary V.K. Sasikala,” Dinakaran told media here.

The support for Dinakaran is steadily rising with another AIADMK MLA jumping on board. Over the last two days, two more MLAs of the AIADMK have pledged support to Dinakaran taking the strength of his camp to 21.

MLA V.T. Kalaiselvan from Virudhachalam is the latest AIADMK leader to pledge his support to Dinakaran.

The anger within the EPS over its merger with O. Panneerselvam camp was evident as the MLA publicly chided the Chief Minister for his decision.

Support as well as strength in the Edappadi Palanisamy-Panneerselvam camp is dwindling by the day even as the duo struggles to keep its flock together.

In the given scenario, Palanisamy is sure to lose a floor test if asked to prove majority.

While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress have been urging the Tamil Nadu Governor to direct Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy to prove his majority in the House, no decision on the same has been taken yet.

Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao is expected to return to Tamil Nadu shortly, after which he is likely to ask Palanisamy to take a floor test.

This would be the second time in six months that the State Assembly would witness a floor test if asked by the Governor.

Meanwhile, 19 MLAs backing Dinakaran continue to be lodged at a hotel in Puducherry where they moved into on Friday after vacating a resort.

