Those seeking 60-yr record can’t explain 60 days of note ban: Congress

Blaming the NDA government at the Centre for “financial anarchy” and mismanagement, Congress on Tuesday said those asking for record of last 60 years were not ready to provide the account of 60 days of demonetisation. “Those who were asking for the record of 60 years (of Congress rule) are not ready to explain what the country has got after 60 days of demonetisation,” former Delhi Minister and in-charge of `Jan Vedana’ campaign of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Arvinder Singh Lovely, said. Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh who was also present at the press conference said people were suffering because of demonetisation, and Congress was giving them voice through its Jan Vedana campaign.

“Over 7,000 programmes including about 500 in Madhya Pradesh are being organised as a part of campaign. Prime Minister is also being sent invitation of these events through twitter. A chair is kept vacant at these programmes for him, so that he can attend and hear people’s problems,” he said. Referring to recent closure of Bhopal edition of an

English daily, Lovely said the demonetisation had also hit the journalists, alongwith other sections of the society.

People had lost jobs in this atmosphere of “financial anarchy”, he said. Congress held a Jan Vedana programme today here.