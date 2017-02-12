Those ruling in Thane only interested in commission: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo

Attacking the Shiv Sena, which is in power in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the city has become a “hell” as it lacks basic amenities and is grappling with corruption and other issues, as those at the helm of affairs here were “only interested in commission”. Addressing a rally here tonight, Fadnavis urged people to free the city from dalals (middlemen), builder lobby and corruption by giving votes to BJP, which will transform it into the “most modern city” in the country.

“The city is deprived of all the amenities and is grappling with corruption. It has gone in the clutches of dalals and builder lobby, which has turned it into a hell. This has happened as those at the helm of affairs are interested in commission and nothing else,” he alleged.

“The party, which has been in power all these years, neglected the city and it has given rise to environment issues and pollution. The city has become a hell. Now, we want to pull the city out of its present condition and provide better civic amenities and turn it into a heaven,” he said.

The state government wants to see the city develop into one of the best in the 21st Century and wants to give more to it, Fadnavis said and urged the citizens to “take it out of the jaws of corruption and dalals”.

He listed various measures taken by his government for the city, including the planned Metro rail project, cluster development, bridges, water supply projects, extended railway station, among others and said this all was done by the state government through the MMRDA.

“Let others take credit of anything, but one thing is clear that I, as the head of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has approved these projects. People of the city know this very well and would take a right decision in the upcoming polls,” he said.

“BJP is committed to provide good governance to the people of the city and transform the city. Therefore, people should vote BJP to power,” he said.

He also said that plans were afoot to develop Thane into a digital city with the help of funds from Canada.

“BJP has a definite vision for the city,” he said.

Addressing another election rally at Diva, Fadnavis announced that the MMRDA would adopt Diva for its development. “The situation in Diva is very bad and it has become like a dumping ground. But, if BJP is voted to power, people will see the change.”