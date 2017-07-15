Those opposing Framework Agreement are anti-peace, anti-Naga: NSCN(IM)

Th.Muivah General secretary of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM). Photo-DASARATH DEKA Th.Muivah General secretary of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM). Photo-DASARATH DEKA

The NSCN(IM) on Saturday reaffirmed its faith in the Framework Agreement that its leaders had signed with the government of India in August 2015, described it as one that would protect “the right, the identity, the land and the future of the Nagas”, and at the same time said those opposed to the agreement were “anti-Naga National Issue and anti-peace process.”

A crucial joint council meeting of the NSCN(IM)’s steering committee and the Council of Kilonsers (members of its own government) held on July12, in a resolution also said that the NSCN(IM) and government of India had signed the Framework Agreement as “two entities” and that it was signed “in consideration of the sovereign right of the Nagas and the security interest of India.”

“The historic Agreement, which was made in consideration of the sovereign right of the Nagas and the security interest of India, will protect the right, the identity, the land and the future of the Nagas,” a press release issued by the NSCN(IM)’s media wing, said.

The press release, quoting another resolution of the meeting said that individuals or organizations that were opposed to the Framework Agreement would be termed as “anti-Naga National Issue and anti-peace process.”

The NSCN(IM) and its Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim also asked the Naga people not to be misled by certain sections of people, who have been raising slogans opposing the Framework Agreement “in order to safeguard their vested interest and ambition.”

While the NSCN(IM) refrained from naming the groups, the fact remains that four other Naga groups – GPRN/NSCN (KK); Naga National Council (NNC, Non Accordist), NNC and NNC/FGN – had alleged that the agreement was “a stage managed activity under the carpet with gross inconsistencies by the signatories which is destroying the very purpose of the accord.”

