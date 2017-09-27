Those in government have little understanding of economy: AAP

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

Latching on to senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha’s criticism of Centre’s handling of the economy, the AAP today said those running the Union government had “little understanding” of economy. Addressing a news conference, Delhi’s Finance Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said all key indicators suggest that the economy is going through its worst phase in many years.

“From the fastest growing economy, the Modi government has thrown the Indian economy into a free fall, which will have disastrous consequences for the country,” Sisodia said. In a newspaper article, Sinha, who was finance minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, criticised Arun Jaitley over the “mess the finance minister has made of the economy” and said he would be failing in his national duty if he did not speak up.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described Sinha’s article as “hard-hitting”. Sisodia said, “The individuals running the central government have little understanding of economy.”

He said the growth rate has fallen consistently over the last six quarters and manufacturing and agriculture sectors, which employ a majority of Indians, have suffered the worst decline. “All key economic indicators show that the economy is going through its worst in many years. From being world’s fastest-growing major economy just one year ago, we have become a free-fall economy with slow growth, low investment and no jobs,” he added.

