Those holding guns will be given answers in same language, says J&K deputy Chief Minister

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said on Wednesday those “holding guns” would be given answers in the same language but those leaving arms would be brought back to the mainstream.

Singh was speaking on the sidelines of a function organised by the Bikram Singh Yadgar Committee in memory of late Lt Gen Bikram Singh who was killed on November 22, 1948. “Those holding guns will be given answers in the same language,” Singh said. “Those who want to leave the militancy and the gun culture and have not been involved in any crime will be brought back to the mainstream,” he said.

The security forces have made huge progress against terrorism and separatism this year, the deputy CM said, adding as a result of which the situation in the Valley had improved. Local people were now coming forward and giving information about militants, who are being eliminated on the basis of these inputs, he said.

“You have heard what the GOC (General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps) said. He said 193 terrorists have been eliminated this year and a dozen commanders have also been killed,” Singh said. Some of the militants have left the guns and came back to their families and family members are appealing to them to come back to their homes, he said.

Asked about his reaction to remarks made by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, the deputy CM said his “statements should not be taken seriously”. Singh said, “It was essential that we should be regularly honouring our martyrs, who have, without caring for their precious lives, rendered the sacrifice for the cause of the nation.”

Abdullah had on November 11 said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belonged to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight. Singh said that patriotism and love towards one’s country was the most “sacred feeling” and we have to ensure that it was properly propagated among the younger generation.

