Those found guilty in Amritsar food scam will not be spared: Punjab govt

Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra said that the state government will not tolerate misappropriation of food articles meant for distribution among the poor under the Atta Dal scheme.

The Punjab government today said it will not spare anyone found “guilty” in the Amritsar food-grain distribution scam in which disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against 22 officials.

The state government will not tolerate misappropriation of food articles meant for distribution among the poor under the Atta Dal scheme, Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra said in the Punjab Assembly.

The minister informed the House that action was being taken against all the 22 officers found “guilty” in the finding report of the inquiry officer.

The Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies department has been reverted to the rank of District Controller, he said.

The assurance was given by Mohindra, who was speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on a call attention notice raised by MLA Bikram Singh Pahara.

An inquiry was ordered following a complaint about diversion in wheat distribution under the Atta Dal scheme in different centres of Amritsar, he said.

Reiterating the government’s zero tolerance towards corruption, the minister said four assistant food supply officers and 14 inspectors have been suspended for their alleged role in diverting 45,000 quintiles of wheat worth Rs 10 crore.

The chief minister has given a clear directive to ensure total transparency in all government schemes so that benefits reach the deserving people, he added.

