Those fond of black money are observing ‘kala diwas’: Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday took potshots at the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over their protest against demonetisation saying people fond of black money were observing “kala diwas” (black day), reports PTI.

“Those who are fond of black money, and who have millions, billions of rupees stashed away, are observing Kala Diwas. The BJP’s workers are taking the opportunity to expose this drama and make the people aware”, Modi said at a conference organized by the BJP as part of its anti-black money day celebrations on the first anniversary of note ban.

“In the decade preceding the Narendra Modi regime, the country was ruled by Congress with Lalu Prasad in the government for the first five years and the Congress being supported by Lalu for the remaining five. Now we see both Congress and RJD launching the fiercest attacks on note ban”, Modi said in presence of state party president Nityanand Rai.

Sushil Modi, who also holds the finance portfolio, claimed “between September 2016 and March 2017, a total of Rs 42,000 crore were deposited in banks across Bihar. This was more than double the normal amount for the period. Obviously, much of this could be black money. Bank accounts are being scrutinized”.

“The Congress should tell the people of the country why the Benami Act was never enforced despite having been passed in 1988. The UPA government did not care to set up an SIT for bringing back black money stashed abroad despite a Supreme Court direction in this regard. Narendra Modi did the needful in his very first cabinet meeting,” he said.

Claiming that “benami properties worth Rs 1833 crore have been seized across the country” ever since Narendra Modi government came to power, the Bihar Dy CM said, in an obvious dig at Lalu Prasad, “the drive has badly hit a political family in Bihar. We can understand their frustration”.

Equating the fight against black money with fight against poverty, Sushil Modi said “for 15 years, the RJD-Congress combination ruled Bihar. But it never cared to reduce poverty since it was wary that its clout among the poor would diminish if their lot improved”.

“Better tax realization is essential for building better roads and providing greater availability of drinking water. To realize this end, the NDA government has acted against shell companies and post-demonetization, attempts are being made to minimize cash transactions which enable black money to change hands”, he added.

