Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy resigns over charges of land encroachment

Kerala Transport minister Thomas Chandy on Wednesday resigned after facing charges of land encroachment. Chandy is the third minister to quit in 16 months.

Nearly an hour after meeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, beleaguered transport minister Thomas Chandy said the CM would take the final call on his resignation. Chandy, who is facing encroachment allegations, said Vijayan would take the decision after getting a copy of the high court judgment.

Chandy — who is the sole NCP nominee in the CPM-led Cabinet — drove to the CM’s official residence at Cliff House along with NCP state president T P Peethambaran Master to hold the discussion.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had dismissed Chandy’s petition challenging the District Collector T V Anupama’s report on his alleged violations of the Kerala land conservation act and Conservation of Paddy land and wetland act.

The Alappuzha district collector had found largescale violations of conservation regulations committed by the luxury Lake Palace Resort owned by Chandy. Rejecting his petition, the division bench had also pulled up the minister for petitioning against the government while being a part of it.

“Let me get the signed verdict. If there is an observation against me in the verdict, no doubt, I will quit,” Chandy said amid growing demands for his resignation. On Tuesday, CM Vijayan had said an ‘appropriate decision’ would be taken at the right time after examining the high court order and the NCP’s decision.

The businessman-turned-politician has been under attack for the past one month from the opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP over charges that the Alappuzha luxury resort had allegedly encroached backwaters and violated land rules.

