Wetland rules violation: Accused Kerala minister Thomas Chandy may go, final decision by CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The exit of Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy from the cabinet seems imminent with the co-ordination committee of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Sunday leaving the final decision to the Chief Minister.

Chandy, the lone NCP face in the cabinet, is in a spot over alleged encroachment of a lake and violation of wetland rules for construction of facilities for his resort in the backwaters of Alappuzha.

The LDF met on Sunday to decide Chandy’s fate, but could not take a decision as the NCP state committee would meet on Tuesday to discuss the resignation of Chandy, the richest member in the Assembly. Sources said the LDF has conveyed to the NCP the prevailing mood against Chandy.

After the meeting, LDF convener said Vaikkom Vishwan said the co-ordination committee referred the matter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take a decision based on the report of the Alappuzha district collector and the Advocate-General’s advice.

