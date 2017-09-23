Kerala minister offers to quit over encroachment charge

Kerala Transport Minister and NCP leader Thomas Chandy offered to resign on Friday after a report by the Alapuzzha district collector accused him of encroaching a part of the backwaters to build a resort.“There is a gang behind the allegation that I encroached upon the lake to construct the resort (Lake Palace). I am ready to face any probe. If the Chief Minister asks me to quit, I won’t continue as a minister,’’ said Chandy.

In the interim report submitted on Friday, District Collector T V Anupama has said part of the resort was constructed after filling a lake and wetland. The collector has recommended for a detailed probe to ascertain the extent of the encroachment.Last month, when the Opposition raised the issue in Assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had backed the Minister.

Chandy, who has businesses in the Gulf and in Kerala, became a minister in March after his party colleague A K Saseendran had to step down following a controversy over an audio clip of a purported telephone conversation with sexual overtones; it was alleged that the conversation took place between the minister and a woman who approached him for help.

