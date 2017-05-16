This is what Harish Salve charged for fighting Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case at ICJ

Harish Salve, one of India’s best-known lawyers Harish Salve, one of India’s best-known lawyers

Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday said former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve charged Rs 1 as his fees for fighting Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case at International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan. Swaraj’s tweet came in response to a man who said that any other lawyer would have fought the case charging lesser than Salve. “Any good India lawyer would have done the same and with much less expenses than #HarishSalve. Wait for the verdict!,” a man wrote on Twitter. In reply to the tweet, Swaraj wrote, “Not fair. #HarishSalve has charged us Rs.1/- as his fee for this case.”

Not fair. #HarishSalve has charged us Rs.1/- as his fee for this case. http://t.co/Eyl3vQScrs — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 15, 2017

In a tense face-off between India and Pakistan at International Court of Justice on Monday, India sought “annulment” of death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani military court. Counsel Harish Salve, on behalf of India, said Pakistan has violated Vienna Convention by not allowing consular access to Jadhav. “The graver the charges, the greater the need for continued adherence of the Vienna Convention. Jadhav has been in judicial custody without any communication with his family,” he said.

Salve also questioned the impartiality of the process, questioning the “confession” which was “extracted” from Jadhav when he was held captive by Pakistan forces. He also said that even with Pakistan offering Jadhav the right to appeal, his mercy plea will be heard by “two-star generals”. ”The result is a foregone conclusion,” Salve said.

In response to India, Pakistan sought for “dismissal” of India’s application of urgency in the matter and said that clemency process of 150 days should be exercised first. Pakistan was denied permission to show the “confessional” video by the court, but the representatives showed a copy of Jadhav’s passport which was issued in the name of Hussein Mubarak Patel on a screen inside the courtroom.

Former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was given death penalty after he was found guilty of being a spy for India’s RAW agency by a Pakistani military court. He was apprehended by Pakistani forces on March 3, 2016. India has denied claims that Jadhav ever worked as a spy.

