This is how PM Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and with widows of Vrindavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, congratulations to the nation. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan,” he said on Twitter early in the day. Modi also celebrated the festival with the widows from Vrindavan who came to Delhi to tie hand-made rakhis on his wrist. The PM also met schoolchildren at his office to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

According to a PTI report, widows living in Vrindavan’s Meera Sahabhinini ashram made rakhis for PM Modi. A special programme was also organised by Sulabh International, a non-governmental organisation at the Gopinath temple in Vrindavan, where rakhis were packed in baskets carrying sweets.

PM Narendra Modi met children at his office in Delhi.

The report said around 1,500 hand-made rakhis would be given to the Prime Minister.

News agency ANI reported about a Pakistani woman, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who has been tying rakhi to PM Modi for over 20 years now. “I have been tying Rakhi to Narendra bhai for the last 22-23 years, excited to do it this time too. This time I thought PM Modi must be busy but two days back he called up, I was very happy to know that; started preparing for Raksha Bandhan,” ANI quoted Shaikh as saying.

PM Narendra Modi greeted the children.

Shaikh, which ANI said has been living in India since her marriage, also said that “when I first tied rakhi to Narendra bhai, he was a karyakarta but with his sheer hardwork and vision he has become the PM.”

